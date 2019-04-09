Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Willetts. View Sign

Mary Lou Willetts Mary Lou Willetts, originally from Grosse Pointe, MI died suddenly April 6, 2019. She retired to Hilton Head Island, SC to be near her twin sister Patricia Peck and daughter Susan Karell. Mary Lou is predeceased by her husband Stanley (Guy) B. Willetts Sr., her son Guy Willetts Jr. and her brother Robert Thibodeau. She is survived by her sisters Joan Frear and Patricia Peck, her daughters Sandra Kroeger, Jane Bolton, Sue Karell, her son Thomas Willetts, 5 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Funeral services will be at Holy Family Catholic Church, Hilton Head Island, SC at 10:30 Saturday April 13th followed by a celebration of life at "The Seabrook". Funeral arrangements are performed by Keith Funeral Home, Hilton Head Island, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army, an organization that was very dear to her at, Salvation Army, Eastern Michigan Division, 16130 Northland Dr., Southfield, Michigan 48075-5218 or at

