Mary Louise (Klein) Werner 08/17/1929 07/29/2020 Born in Astoria, New York, to parents Rudolph Klein and Josephine (Shulte) Klein; Mary Lou died peacefully in her sleep two days after meeting her first great grandchild for the first time. In her long and happy life, she was sustained by her love of family, children and friends. Following her graduation from Dominican Academy, New York City, and St. Joseph's College for Women, Brooklyn, New York, she pursued a profession in education. She spent most of her career as a kindergarten teacher for the Clarkstown Central School District remarking that her work was a joy. An accomplished piano player, Mary Lou's classes were called to order and dismissed with happy tunes and smiles for the day. Her love of teaching and search for current educational practices led her to pursue and receive a Master Degree in Elementary Education at the University of Bridgeport, Connecticut. After her retirement she fulfilled a dream of moving to Hilton Head Island full time. Never one to stay inactive, for a time she commuted daily by boat from Hilton Head to the single room schoolhouse on Daufuskie Island, SC to teach kindergarten through second grade. She loved life and all the journeys it offered. Mary Lou met the love of her life, William (Bill) Werner, a World War II veteran, at a Halloween party after the war. When asked what Bill said to her to peak her interest, she would laugh and say "he said Hello Mary Lou". The rest is history and they enjoyed a very happy, fulfilled 64 years of marriage. With almost 30 retirement years spent on Hilton Head Island, SC, their home provided a venue for many happy family gatherings and treasured memories, all of which included their four children, their spouses and three grandchildren. Mary Lou is survived by her three children, Nancy, Maureen, Bill and their spouses John, Hank, and Rose, three grandchildren, Kristin, Kevin, Will and their spouses, Joe, Julia and Anne Marie. Kristin and Joe gave her the most precious gift this year of a great grandchild, Sarah Louise. Her twin brother, Raymond (deceased) and sisters, Joan and Nancy, were beloved and gave her much joy during her lifetime. She was blessed with many nieces and nephews all of whom held a special place in her heart. We say goodbye to mom, grandma, great grandma with love knowing she joins her husband, Bill, our poppy, and son, Ray, in eternal life. A private memorial service and interment will be held at a future date on Hilton Head Island, SC.



