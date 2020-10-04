Mary McMullen Bailey Mary McMullen Bailey passed away October 1, 2020 at the Cumberland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Cumberland, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late John J. and Louise McMullen. Mary was a graduate of Ursuline Academy, Cumberland, Maryland, and St. Joseph's College, Emmitsburg, Maryland, 1953. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael Robert Bailey, in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Pursuant to Mary's wishes she will be cremated and the ashes will be placed next to her husband's in Hilton Head, South Carolina. She is survived by her brother, John J. McMullen, Jr., and his wife Dolores McMullen, Cumberland, Maryland and Daniel F. McMullen, III and his wife, Valerie, who reside in Annapolis, Maryland, and Lois McMullen, a sister-in-law of Cumberland, Maryland. Step-children surviving are Michael Robert Bailey, Big Pine Key, Florida, Mark Bailey, Key West, Florida, and Kathleen A. Bailey, Jenkinton, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. Upon graduation from college, Mary was employed by the Philadelphia Electric Company in the public relations department, where she served until her retirement. Following her retirement, she and her husband moved to Hilton Head, South Carolina, which they dearly loved and enjoyed together until his death in 2013. She returned to Cumberland Maryland in September 2018, and lived at the Kensington Assisted Living in Cumberland until moving to the nursing home in June of 2019. In consideration of the Coronavirus, there will be no public viewing, and a funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on October 16, at 2 p.m. A memorial mass will be celebrated in Cumberland on October 31, at noon at Saints Peter and Paul Shrine. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ScarpelliFH.com