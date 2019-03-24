Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary N. Hanbury. View Sign

Mary N. Hanbury Mary N. Hanbury of Bluffton, SC died at home on February 23, 2019, at the age of 96 surrounded by loving family members. She was the daughter of Theresa and William Cheesbourg, Sr. Mary grew up in Tucson, Arizona, in an adobe home built by her parents on the edge of the Sonora Desert with a view of the Santa Catalina Mountains. During WWII, Mary was one of her generation's bona fide "Rosie the Riveters" working as a Sheet Metal Mechanic to build the B-24 bombers that helped win the war. She met her NY City-born and raised bomber pilot husband, Arthur W. Hanbury, on a blind date when he was based at Tucson's Davis-Monthan Airbase. They were married for 63 years prior to his death in 2007. Together they lived in Syracuse, NY and Bloomfield Hills, MI before moving to Hilton Head Island, SC in 1991. Mary is survived by seven of her eight children: Joan (John) Antczak of Syracuse, NY; Patricia (Richard) Friedman of Bluffton, SC; Carol Hanbury of Spartanburg, SC; Mary-Michael Hanbury of Bluffton, SC; William (Valerie) Hanbury of Skaneateles, NY; John Hanbury of Syracuse, NY; and James Hanbury of Bluffton, SC; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Richard "Duke" Randall Hanbury in 2010, two sisters, Valeria Greene and Elfreda Swanick, and a brother, William "Bill" Cheesbourg, Jr. Mary will be remembered as a wonderful hostess, cook, and homemaker. She was a lover of nature, art, and music, an avid book reader, and she held a special place in her heart for all animals, including her dogs, her "inhouse" cats, and the little feral colony she cared for over a number of years. After realizing the horrors endured by animals raised for food, Mary became a vegetarian for the last 25 years of her life. She worked for the welfare of all animals including protesting animal circuses on Hilton Head Island. Mary will be interred beside her husband at the National Military Cemetery in Beaufort, SC. Memorials may be made in Mary's name to the Hilton Head Humane Association, 10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 or to the Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse, PO Box 94, Syracuse, NY 13088.

