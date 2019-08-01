Mary Rhodes (1927 - 2019)
Mary Rhodes Mary Rhodes passed away on July 26, 2019 on Hilton Head Island. She was born in Joplin, Missouri on June 12, 1927. She married Lewis M. Rhodes on May 1, 1943 who was a 1Sgt. at Camp Crowder at the time. Mary traveled the world until her husband's retirement as a Sergeant Major in the U.S. Army. She had five children; Jerry L. Rhodes (Pat) of Augusta, GA, Lewis M. Rhodes (Sheila) of Sanford, FL, Richard D. Rhodes (Sheryl) of DeBary, FL, Robert A. Rhodes (Susan), of North Augusta, SC and Tracie Crafton (Sam) of Hilton Head Island, SC. Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. www.keithfuneral.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 1, 2019
