Mary Strahle Wellborn Mary Strahle Wellborn 1927 - 2019 Mary "Cottie" Wellborn, 92, of Dataw Island, SC, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side. Cottie was born on May 21, 1927 in Chattanooga, TN. She was the devoted wife of the late John M. Wellborn, and daughter of the late Michael Strahle and Sara Stanley Strahle. Cottie graduated Notre Dame High School in 1944 in Chattanooga, TN, and attended Barry College in Miami, FL. She met and married the love of her life, John Wellborn, and recently celebrated 69 years of life together. In addition to raising seven children, Cottie was an avid tennis player, golfer, sailor, competitive bridge player, and a marvelous entertainer. For those who knew her, Cottie was a great friend, with a wonderful sense of humor, and always the Southern belle. Surviving are two sons, John Jr. and Charles Barton; five daughters, Susan, Nancy, Ann, Catherine and Julie; thirteen grandchildren, and one great grandson. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made on line to . Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

