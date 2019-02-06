Mary T. Lewis Coon Mary T. Coon "Terry" 92 years old, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 30 2019, at Life Care Rehab Center, Hilton Head, South Carolina after an illness. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Coon, her children, Marianne (Bob) Wright, Melissa Jenkins, Michael Lewis, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was born and grew up in Pottsville, Pennsylvania in 1926 and was previously married to Ernest Lewis of Quakertown, Pennsylvania. For the past year she was a resident at Bloom Assisted Living of Hilton Head and previously had a beautiful home with her husband, Doug in Moss Creek Plantation. Terry was a talented artist. She loved to paint, create ceramics, and attend art shows. She loved her family, and had many friends over the years. She was a very special and loving mother and wife and we will miss her every day. She will be forever in our hearts. Condolences may be expressed at islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 6, 2019