Mary Terry Livingston Farr Mary Terry Livingston Farr (Terry) died on May 9th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after an inspiring and graceful 14-year battle with cancer. With her beautiful smile, warm, kind and loving nature, her wonderful sense of humor and especially her strength, she made friends wherever she went. Born on December 17, 1938 in New York City to Mary Terry Harrison Livingston and John Griswold Livingston (Jack), she attended Lawrence Country Day School (Hewlett, NY), Garrison Forest School (Owings, MD) and Briarcliff College (Briarcliff Manor, NY). She married her first husband, Alfred N. Lawrence, Jr. on January 28, 1960. They had 2 children whom she loved fiercely: Peter Lawrence (m. Noelle) and Cynthia Ziegler (m. Read). She married her second husband, Thomas A. Farr on August 13, 1982 and gained 3 wonderful stepsons: Thomas Farr II (m. Geneva), Ken Farr (m. Rebecca) and Ned Farr. She lived in France, Denmark, Holland, Lawrence NY, NYC, Beaufort SC and Atlanta GA. She worked at Sports Illustrated, Stueben and later as a relocation specialist and interior designer. She then owned a women's fine apparel boutique in Beaufort SC for 13 years. She also volunteered at Beaufort memorial Hospital (Beaufort SC) and Piedmont Hospital (Atlanta GA). Terry is preceded in death by her grandparents, mother, father, stepmother and husband (Tom Farr). She is survived by her brother Howard Coonley (m. Carole), sister Carol Coonley, her two adoring children, their spouses, her stepsons, their spouses and her grandchildren: Read Ziegler, Claudia Ziegler, Regis Rae (m. Calen), Caroline Reichenbach (m. Michael), Thomas Farr III (m. Karina), Sonia farr, Hewitt Farr, Lily Farr and great grandchildren Van Rae and Farrah Rae, niece Debbie Rand and nephew Howard Coonley. A celebration of life will take place later this fall. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Best Friends Animal Society at www.bestfriends.org