Marylan "Pat" Flagg Frazier Honoring The Life of Evangelist Marylan Flagg Frazier (aka Pat): Sunrise: April 11, 1954; Sunset: August 7, 2018. Marylan you will always be the love of our life. Thank you for being a loving wife, the best mother ever, a sweet sister, a caring aunt and friend. We will never forget your sweet personality and that adorable smile you had when you greeted someone. It made everyone comfortable in your presence. You touched so many lives because you were just a sincerely, special person that God placed here for some seasons to spread his amazing love and compassion to all humanity. We know your spirit is with the Lord because we knew the kind of life you lived here on this earth. You were an excellent scholar of God's word (the Bible) and lived a wonderful life of serving him and others. We also know our loving father called you home because he wanted no more pain and suffering for his beloved Marylan. It's been two years since you went home to be with the Lord, but our love for you remains stronger than ever. Your children are doing well. God has given them the strength to go on living and continues to heal them everyday. Losing you was devastating to them, but the presence of the of the Lord has sustained them. You can be proud of all four. Thank God for his loving kindness, mercy and grace--Glory to God! So, take your rest until we see you in heaven. May God continue to smile on you forever. You will always be our angel. Respectfully with admiration and unending love, Cladice Jr. (husband), Cladice III, Carey, Casey, and MaCayla (daughter & best friend). In addition, your sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews, all family and friends. Sweet princess, continue your peaceful rest.



