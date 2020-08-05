Matthew James Clancy Matthew James Clancy, Chief of Police for the Beaufort Police Department, Beaufort, S.C. passed away July 29, 2020 at home after a long courageous battle with neuroendocrine cancer. Matthew was born in Kingston, N.Y. on December 15, 1963 to James C. Clancy and Phyllis (Terlizzi) Clancy Sippel. Raised on the shores of Long Island, he graduated in 1982 from Rocky Point High School. He attended the Citadel, class of 1986, and was awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree with a major in Political Science. During his senior year, Matthew served as the Company Executive Officer, Delta Company. Upon graduation he was commissioned into the United States Marine Corps as a 2nd Lieutenant. The most important things in Matt's life were his family, his church and serving his community. Devoted to his wife Lisa, together they enjoyed traveling with and supporting their sons, Tyler and Connor. Matt especially enjoyed going on scouting trips with the boys, both of whom attained the rank of Eagle Scout. A loving son, husband, brother and father, he was proud to see his children carry on his legacy, living lives of humility, kindness and discipline and embracing "can-do" attitudes. Known for his sharp wit and dry sense of humor, Matt's talents included singing, acting, and athleticism. A natural athlete, he played football, lacrosse and wrestled in high school, and played rugby and rowed in college. As agile mentally as he was physically, he was gifted with a great memory for facts and trivia. In his limited free time he enjoyed motorcycling, attending car shows, and the shooting range. Chief Clancy lived a life of service. From 1986-1992 he served in the United States Marine Corp as an Infantry Officer, serving at Quantico, Camp LeJune, NC, Okinawa and Parris Island, SC. While in the Corps, he obtained the rank of Captain. He began his 27 year career in law enforcement in 1993 with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Department. He attended the South Carolina Police Academy graduating first in his class and received the J.P Strom Award. While at the Sheriff's Department, he served as Deputy Sheriff, Corporal, and Sergeant. In 1997 he joined the Beaufort City Police Department, serving as Patrolman, Criminal Investigator, Investigative Lieutenant and Deputy Chief. In 2009 he was promoted to the Chief of Police. During his tenure he attended many continuing education programs. Significant among them was the "Leading by Legacy Program" and the South Carolina Diversity Leadership Initiative. He was a member of many professional law enforcement organizations including the International Association of Police Chiefs'. He was a proud member of the 220th Session of the FBI National Academy and enjoyed his association with law enforcement officers from around the world. Chief Clancy was a gifted, articulate leader. He led by example, wanting only the best for the City of Beaufort. He had a reputation as being a "cop's cop," a leader who participated at every level without hesitation, and who never forgot an officer's birthday. Testimonies from officers praise his abilities to break down all barriers in a gentle kind way to assure safety for all. There are many examples of the heroism he displayed over his years of service. Amember of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served his church as faithfully as his community, serving many in many capacities and having a great impact on the youth programs. Chief Clancy is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lisa Marie (Chirco) Clancy and two sons, Tyler James Clancy and Connor Joseph Clancy. His mother, Phyllis Sippel, brother Jay Clancy (Lisa), sister Julia Clancy and step-sister Tracey (Sippel) Roberts (Peter), father-in-law Joseph Chirco, brother-in-law, Louis Chirco (Marlene), niece, JessieJayne Clancy, nephews Justin Chirco and Kadeem Ruffin. Several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, James Clancy and step-father, Robert Sippel. To honor the dedicated leadership and service of Chief Clancy, the family has established theChief Matthew Clancy Criminal Justice Leadership Scholarshipat the Technical College of the Lowcountry. It is their desire for this fund to enable the Chief's spirit of service to live on in the next generation of law enforcement officers. For those who wish to honor Chief Clancy, please consider supporting the scholarship fund in lieu of flowers. Checks can be made payable to the TCL Foundation, PO Box 2614, Beaufort, SC 29901. Please enter: Chief Matthew Clancy Criminal Justice Leadership Scholarship Fund in the memo. Donations can be made online attcl.edu/foundation
. (For more information about the scholarship please contact Mary Lee Carns at 843-470-5962 or by email:mcarns@tcl.edu.) Funeral arrangements are as follows: VIEWING - PUBLIC: Thursday August 6, 2020 from 2-4 PM and 5-7 PM at Anderson Funeral Home (15 guests at a time will be allowed into the building.) FUNERAL SERVICES - PUBLIC: Friday August 7, 2020 at 8:30 AM at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park (*Please respect Covid-19 restrictions by social distancing - masks highly recommended.) SERVICES WILL BE LIVE STREAMED ON THE BEAUFORT CITY FB PAGE INTERMENT - PRIVATE (Family, Law enforcement and invited guests only) Friday August 7, 2020 at 10 AM - Beaufort National Cemetery - Interment with full military honors (*Due to Covid-19 restrictions attendance is limited to family, law enforcement and invited guests.) Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.