Matthew Scott Banham born July 30, 1960 in Portsmouth, Virginia passed away August 18, 2020 (60 years old) at his home in Dunnellon, Florida with his son Josh, his mother Nancy and his brother and sister Mike and Laura by his side. Matt had knowingly been fighting a long hard battle of colon cancer since 2016. Late spring 2018 he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. He continued having a love and optimistic outlook on his life and life in general. This is Matt, this is his legacy. He "lived a LIFE!" Matt's younger sister Laura remembers a quote on a shirt that he wore as a great way to describe his mentality, "Don't let being lost take the fun out of not knowing where you are." Matt is known by many as a free, unique, awesome spirit with great wit accompanying a true love of the natural world. Matt's positive energy will never dissipate as his spirit carries on in all that knew and loved him. God's gift to us all, eternal life. Matt is the beloved son of Nancy and Herbert (joined in Heaven)Banham, brother of Cindy Fitzgerald, Mike Banham, Herbie Banham and Laura Wilton, father of Tara Mendoza, Carly Rubio, Ryan Oldt, Josh Oldt and Troy Banham (HHI,SC) and grandfather of 13 grandchildren, with one that joins him in heaven along with his father Herbert. May they rest in peace together rooting for the Patriots and Milwaukee Bucks and adventuring through The White Mountains of New Hampshire.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store