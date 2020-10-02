Maxine McLean Maxine Knight Noble McLeanwas born atSchofield Barracks,Hawaii on May 11, 1933and passed away peacefully with her husband of 65 years by her side on September 26, 2020. She was the daughter of Lt. Col. Arthur (Maxie) Knight Noble and Evelyn Smith Noble. She spent several yearsof her early lifein the Far East and was evacuated from thePhilippinesin May 1941.She grew up in San Antonio, Texas and graduated from IncarnateWordHigh School.She attended the University of Texas, was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, and graduated from Trinity University.She received herMaster'sdegree from the University of Maryland. She taught school in Texas,Philippines, Maryland and Virginia. She married Lt.Col.William W. McLean, Jr. on July 10, 1954 in San Antonio, Texas.His Air Force career provided many travel opportunities for thecoupleand their two children,Captain Mark N. (m. Amie Boulanger) McLean (USN ret) and Dr. Lynn K. (m. Maureen Lenihan) McLean. They are proud grand-parents of four grand-children HaleyB. McLean, Luke N. McLean, Jessica P. Lenihan and Katelyn K. Sexton. She isalso survived byhersister, Beverly Hundley of San Antonio, Texas. She was a member of First PresbyterianChurch of Hilton Head Island. Services will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice
. Islandfuneralhome.com
.