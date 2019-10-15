Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melanie Hope English. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Send Flowers Obituary

Melanie Hope English Melanie Hope English, 44, of Bluffton, SC passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. Melanie was the oldest of three children of parents, Diana McDonald (Blake McDonald) and Homer English. She is survived by her four children,Shelby English, Kylie English, Kelsey English, and Clint Raven, all of SC; the father of her children, Dave Raven; two sisters, Lindsay English Beach and children, Evans Beach and Ashley Beach of SC and Lacey Evans (Toby) and children Jacob, Denver, Aspen, and Axton of OK. Melanie graduated from Hilton Head High School. She loved her family and had a lifelong love of nature and animals. She enjoyed photography and catching nature as its most beautiful stage. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Coastal Carolina Hospital and Compassus Hospice (Karin) for their excellent care and kindness. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Praise Assembly Church, 800 Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Compassus Hospice of Ridgeland, 10911 N. Jacob Smart Blvd., Ste. 1, Ridgeland, SC 29936 or Palmetto Animal League (PAL) 56 Riverwalk Blvd. Ridgeland, SC 29936.

