Melanie Schmitt Green 54, passed away on January 6 after a brave battle with neuroendocrine cancer. She was born on July 26, 1965 to John Schmitt and Jeanne MacNeille Martin, the youngest of five children. Melanie grew up in Geneva, Illinois and on Hilton Head Island. Upon graduating from the Katherine Gibbs School in 1986, she worked for John Hancock in Boston. She married Jack Green in 1994, and they later moved to Hilton Head Island to raise their two sons, Wyatt and Jake. Melanie joined D'Brook & Company in 2006, where she was a valued employee up until her death. She considered her greatest joy and achievement in life to be raising her two sons. Along with her husband and sons, Melanie also leaves her mother, Jeanne MacNeille Martin and husband John Martin of Hilton Head Island, her father; John L Schmitt and wife Nancy Schmitt of Naples, Florida, brothers, John Schmitt (wife Debie), Robb Schmitt (wife Carla), Tad Schmitt (wife Lorrie) and sister Molly Heinz, her uncle Doug MacNeille and cousin Bob Dryden, both Hilton Head Island residents, as well as extended family and many friends. A private ceremony and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Melanie's memory may be made to the Hilton Head Humane Association, where she adopted several beloved pets. http://www.hhhumane.org P.O. Box 21790, Hilton Head, SC 29925
Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 12, 2020