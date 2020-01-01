Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Schoenberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin Schoenberg Melvin Schoenberg, 95, of Chevy Chase, MD died in his sleep on December 24, 2019. Mr. Schoenberg was born and reared in Beaufort, SC, the son of Leopold and Gertrude (Goldberg) Schoenberg. His father owned the Beaufort Home Bakery, where Melvin worked as a young man and was renowned for his cake decorating skills. Melvin graduated from Beaufort High School and Emory University. He later moved to New York where he received a degree in accounting and was a valued employee for many years at Lipsky Goodkin and Company in New York City. Melvin finally retired in 2011 at 87 years of age and moved to Chevy Chase, MD to be close to his cousin David Young, wife Bridget, and family. Melvin is predeceased by his brothers and sisters Lucille Schoenberg Greenly, Julian Schoenberg, Arthur Jack Schoenberg, and Gwennie Schoenberg Bernstein, and his good friend Bob Rhodes. He is survived by a number of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A graveside service and burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Beth Israel Cemetery, 906 Bladen Street, Beaufort, SC. Donations may be made in Mr. Schoenberg's memory to the Beth Israel Synagogue, 401 Scott Street, P.O. Box 328, Beaufort, SC 29902

