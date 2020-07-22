Meredith Irene Holt Dowling Meredith Irene Holt Dowling known as "Dee" passed away on July 19, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Dee was born in Plymouth Maine to Irving and Georgia Holt. After marrying her first Husband, J.P. Dowling, the FBI sent them to Baltimore and New York. They then settled in Beaufort in 1967 and she never lost her Maine accent. Dee was active in the community with the Broad River Garden Club and served as president. She was a water festival volunteer for the beauty pageants and the pirettes working side by side with her close friend Donnie Beer. She was a docent at the Verdier House and the Elliott House donating her time showing off Beaufort's history and was involved with the Historic Beaufort Foundation. Dee also volunteered at the Chamber of Commerce, Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Mossy Oaks Elementary School and Ladys Island Elementary School. She also belonged to several bridge groups. Dee enjoyed her time on Distant Island in the creek and on the tennis courts. Dee is survived by her two sons, Jeff Dowling of Beaufort and Scott (Edna) Dowling of LaVergne, TN; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her first husband, Julian P. Dowling; her second, husband, Errell Steele; her parents; two sisters; one brother; and a granddaughter. Due to Covid-19, a service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Historic Beaufort Foundation and the Beaufort County Open Land Trust. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



