Mia Fontana Sample Mia Fontana Sample, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend, died unexpectedly on October 19, 2019 at the age of 74 while volunteering in Beaufort, South Carolina. Mia was born in Grand Island, New York on May 31, 1945 to John and Mary Fontana. She was the youngest of three, after her brothers John and Don Fontana. She earned her degree from D'Youville College of Nursing in Buffalo, New York in 1968. On June 15, 1968, Mia married James Sample and moved to Virginia, where they raised three sons, James, Steven and David. Mia returned to nursing as the boys entered school-working at Dermatology Associates in McLean, Virginia for nearly three decades. Mia was widowed when James passed in 1999. Mia became a grandmother five times in four years with Erin (2002), Jamie (2003) and Katie (2004) Sample born to Steve and Kristina; and Carrington (2004) and Bennett (2006) born to James and Stephanie. Whether by phone, text, Facetime or visits, Mia was a constant loving presence in her grandchildren's lives. She would travel great distances to cheer from the sidelines or enjoy recitals and plays. She was a friend to everyone, had a great spirit and loved to laugh. In 2012, Mia met Larry Schneider and started a new adventure in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where they married in 2015. Mia and Larry enjoyed traveling the world, meeting with friends, driving with the car club, spending time with family and enjoying restaurants together. They moved to Beaufort, South Carolina in 2016 to be closer to family. Mia is survived by her husband, Larry Schneider, her children, Jim (Stephanie), Steve (Kristina) and David (Adam Kessler) Sample; her grandchildren, Erin, Carrie, Katie and Bennett Sample; and her brothers John and Don Fontana. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Mary Fontana, her first husband, James Sample; and her granddaughter, Jamie Sample. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

