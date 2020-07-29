Michael Anthony Platt Michael Anthony Platt was born in Tucson, Arizona in 1946 to his parents, Evelyn Frazier Platt and Matthew Gault Platt. He attended the University of Arizona ('67) and graduated Phi Beta Kappa. Dr. Platt received a scholarship to join the first class of the University of Arizona Medical School and graduated with honors in 1971. He became a board-certified internist and taught on the faculty at the UA Medical School until moving to Hilton Head Island in 1980. Dr. Platt was a founding member of a long-running, highly respected medical practice on the Island, serving residents until his retirement in 2012.He is survived by his wife, Dr. Lynn Platt, and his two children: Michelle Platt Bassi, a partner at Thorp Purdy law firm in Eugene, Oregon, and Ryan Platt, an Associate Professor in the Department of Theatre & Dance at Colorado College. Friends and former patients who wish to make a gift on behalf of Dr. Platt may contribute to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry. islandfuneralhome.com
.