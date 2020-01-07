Dr. Michael F. O'Hara Dr. Michael F. O'Hara, of Beaufort, SC was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 02, 1949 and passed on January 5, 2020 at The Retreat on Lady's Island. Dr. O'Hara was the beloved husband of Nancy O'Hara of Beaufort, SC and loving father of Katherine O'Hara of Columbus, OH. He also leaves behind siblings, Patricia O'Hara DiSilvio of Hubbard OH, and Charles Peacock of Youngstown, OH. He is predeceased by his parents John and Rosemary O'Hara. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or to Tidewater Hospice. Please share your thoughts and stories about Dr. O'Hara by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 7, 2020