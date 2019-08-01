Michael "Mike" Hartford Wetherington Michael "Mike" Hartford Wetherington, 66, of Brooklet, Georgia, died Monday evening, July 29, 2019, at Candler Hospital. Born in San Antonio, Texas, he was the son of Hartford Wetherington and Joyce Flowers Wetherington Smith. Mr. Wetherington was a retired auto mechanic and was of the Baptist faith. Surviving are his fiance, Gail B. Sipkens of Brooklet; three sons, Kyle Edward Wetherington and his wife, Courtney of Bluffton, South Carolina, Ryan David Wetherington of Nashville, Georgia and Michael Wetherington. A private graveside will be held at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Valdasta, Georgia at a later date. Please share your thoughts about Mike and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 1, 2019