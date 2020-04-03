Michael Joseph Reilley Sr. Michael Joseph Reilley Sr., of Bluffton, SC, and formerly of Providence, RI, passed way peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 67. Michael is predeceased by his parents, Vera and Thomas Reilley, and is the fifth born of eight children: Tom, David, Dennis, Patricia, Michaela, Mary and Susie. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Marcia Mullon Reilley; his son, Michael Jr.; his son, Marc and daughter-in-law, Samantha Reilley; and his daughter, Michele and son-in-law, Bob Dewan. He will be remembered fondly by all his grandchildren Caleb, Maddie, Bethany and Stevie; and his beloved nieces and nephews. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 3, 2020