Michael Julian Michael Julian passed away March 1, 2019, at his home on Hilton Head Island, SC. Born in Key West, Florida on December 6, 1943, Michael is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Ashley, son Adam, and two grandsons Michael and Tracy. He loved college football, especially the University of Alabama, and looked forward to every football season. He was a true Bama Fan. Good or bad, he was "Roll Tide!" Michael was a devoted, loving, caring, and fun loving husband and father with a kind and gentle spirit. He will be incredibly missed.

Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 17, 2019

