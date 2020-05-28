Michael Scott Owens
Michael Scott Owens Michael Scott Owens, 63, died peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 surrounded by his family at home after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Patty, son Matt, daughter-in-law Carolyn, and grandkids Connor, Bennett, and Brynn. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with arrangements. www.saulsfh.com

Published in The Island Packet on May 28, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
