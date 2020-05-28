Michael Scott Owens Michael Scott Owens, 63, died peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 surrounded by his family at home after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Patty, son Matt, daughter-in-law Carolyn, and grandkids Connor, Bennett, and Brynn. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with arrangements. www.saulsfh.com
Published in The Island Packet on May 28, 2020.