Michael Willard Murdaugh Michael Willard Murdaugh of Bluffton died June 2, 2020 in Coastal Carolina Medical Center. He was a son of Jaunita Winn Murdaugh and the late Thomas "Buddy" Murdaugh. Graveside service were held June 6, 2020 at Lawtonville Cemetery in Estill.



