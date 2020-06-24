Michelle R. Mattox Mattox, Michelle R., 53, passed away on June 3, 2020 in Tampa, FL. Michelle was born in Lake Charles Louisiana on March 24, 1967. She graduated from South Beauregard High School in Longville, LA and the Delta School of Business in accounting in Lake Charles. Michelle moved to Beaufort in 1989 with her two young daughters, Kimberly and Christina. During her 30 years in Beaufort, Michelle held several jobs as office manager, most notably with Beaufort Engineering Services, Inc., The O'Neal Development Group, Inc. and the Andreas Corp. She moved to Tampa, Florida in November, 2019. Grasso Funeral Memorial and Cremation, 12515 Ulmerton Rd., Largo, FL in charge of arrangements. Services will be held at a future date in Louisiana.



