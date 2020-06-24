Michelle R. Mattox
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michelle R. Mattox Mattox, Michelle R., 53, passed away on June 3, 2020 in Tampa, FL. Michelle was born in Lake Charles Louisiana on March 24, 1967. She graduated from South Beauregard High School in Longville, LA and the Delta School of Business in accounting in Lake Charles. Michelle moved to Beaufort in 1989 with her two young daughters, Kimberly and Christina. During her 30 years in Beaufort, Michelle held several jobs as office manager, most notably with Beaufort Engineering Services, Inc., The O'Neal Development Group, Inc. and the Andreas Corp. She moved to Tampa, Florida in November, 2019. Grasso Funeral Memorial and Cremation, 12515 Ulmerton Rd., Largo, FL in charge of arrangements. Services will be held at a future date in Louisiana.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
GRASSO FUNERAL MEMORIAL AND CREMATION
12515 ULMERTON ROAD
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 223-4965
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved