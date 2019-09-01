Mildred Gertrude (Olsen) Bloom Mildred Gertrude (Olsen) Bloom 84, passed away on August 21, 2019. She was born in Valhalla, New York on April 1, 1935. After graduating Commerce High School in Yonkers, New York, she attended Berkeley Secretarial School. She then worked for General Foods in White Plains. Millie also worked at Shoreham Wading River Middle School in Community Services for over 25 years working with children and the elderly which she enjoyed. She was a loving mother and housewife, 4-H Leader, Cub Scout den mother, marathon runner, active member and Sunday School teacher at the Wading River Congregational Church. After retirement, she moved to Hilton Head Island where she was an active member of the community. Millie was an avid tennis player and a member of the Hilton Head Plantation Country Club, Spring Lake Racquet Club and Port Royal Tennis Racquet Clubs, and was often seen swimming, playing tennis and socializing. She was an active member of the 1st Presbyterian Church as a Deacon, participating in Outreach Programs, soup kitchens and domestic and international missionary service. Millie is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard, sister Madeline Olsen, brother James Olsen, her four children, Richard, Raymond, Robert and Patricia (Yacko) and five grandchildren, Liana, Steven, Jeffrey, Keith and Evan. A memorial service will be held on September 7, 2019 at 10am, at First Presbyterian Church, 540 William Hilton Pkwy, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Millie's name to Family Promise of Beaufort, 181 Bluffton Rd Building D101, Bluffton, SC 29910. familypromisebeaufortcounty.org. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 1, 2019