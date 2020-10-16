Mildred M. Pointon

March 18, 1931 - October 13, 2020

Bluffton, South Carolina - Mildred M. Pointon a resident of Bluffton SC for 24 years and wife of Robert A. Pointon, passed away on October 13, 2020 at the age of 89. A limited seating service will be held at the Historic Campus of The Church of The Cross, 110 Calhoun Street, Bluffton. Please call the office for seating reservations (843) 757-2661. Donations can be made in memory of Mildred Pointon to The Church of the Cross.





