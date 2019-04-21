Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred "Mickey" Sutton. View Sign

Mildred "Mickey" Sutton COLUMBIA Mildred "Mickey" Sutton, widow ofJ. L. "Jimmie" Sutton Jr., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at the age of 90. She graduated from Wingate College in 1946. Mickey married the love of her life, Jimmie, on April 17, 1949 and they had 45 wonderful years together. Mickey's happiest years were supporting "her boys" by creating a welcoming, loving home, serving the church and community with the Win Some Sunday School Class, and opening her heart to all she met. She was an accomplished seamstress, superb cook, and hostess. She was the definition of unconditional love to her family and was lovingly known as GiGi by her great grandchildren. She lived in Pageland, SC for over 60 years before moving to Columbia to be closer to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Sutton is survived by her sons Lacy (Nancy) Sutton, Wendell (Adrienne) Sutton; grandchildren Lindsey (Jay) Kross, Lauren (Lee) Hogan, James (Roddey) Sutton, and Claire (Ryan) Thomas; great grandchildren Rowan Kross, Sarah & Cate Hogan, McNary, Sunni & James Sutton, and Charlie & Zelle Thomas. A memorial gathering will be held on April 25, 2019, at noon, in the fellowship hall of the Pageland First Baptist Church, 203 Pigg St, Pageland, SC 29728. Services in Columbia are provided by Temples Halloran Funeral Home. All Pageland service arrangements are provided by Baumgartner Funeral Home & Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland. Memorials may be made to the Pageland First Baptist Church.

