Mildred Yssel de Schepper November 2, 1919 February 5, 2019 Mildred Yssel de Schepper died on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the age of 99. She was born in New York City, the daughter of William Marten Westerman and Cornelia Boele, natives of The Netherlands. She grew up and got her education in The Netherlands where she attended Leiden University as a student of Law. During the German occupation Mildred was active in the underground forces. After the liberation she came to the U.S. where she worked at K.L.M. Royal Dutch Airlines and the Netherlands Tourist Office. In 1947 she married Hendrik Yssel de Schepper and lived in Old Greenwich, Connecticut before moving to Hilton Head Island in 1982. She and Harry also loved spending summers at their home in Greensboro, Vermont. Mildred is preceded in death by her husband and a son, Marten Y. de Schepper. Surviving is her daughter, Cornelia Yssel de Schepper, of San Francisco and Greensboro, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hilton Head Humane Association, 10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island, S.C. 29926 or The Salvation Army,

