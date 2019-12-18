Millard John Morgan Millard John Morgan, BEAUFORT, SC- also known as "Mo" was born April 28, 1943 in Camp Forest, TN. He passed away December 14, 2019. He resided in Beaufort, SC for the past twenty years. Mo is preceded in death by his wife Sandy Morgan and his parents Millard and Alice Morgan. He is survived by three children: Daughter Paula Imbro (Dennis Imbro), son Chuck Morgan (Claudia Morgan) and daughter Elizabeth Morgan Nightingale (Tony Nightingale). His Grandchildren are Katie McCready and Kristen McCready. Mo's siblings are Mary Morgan, Barbara Green and Ray Morgan. Mo is also survived by his recent partner Marti Myers. Mo served in the USMC from 1961-1967 and was always a Marine. He was a past Master of the Masonic Lodge #262 of Port Royal and a proud life member and officer of the AMVETS Beaufort Post #70. His civilian career was spent in the IT profession as a Manager of Information Technology. Although he loved his career, what he cherished most was seeing the world while traveling and reuniting with lifelong friends along his journey in life. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

