Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton J. Meyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Milton J. "Doc" Meyer Milton J. "Doc" Meyer, 89, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Sun., March 1, 2020 at his home. A native of Water Valley, NY, he was born Oct. 17, 1930 to Clarence and Grace (Ahrens) Miller, one of four children. Doc, as he was known to everyone, was a frame carpenter by profession and was the former owner and operator of Meyer Framing, Inc. in Bluffton, SC. Mr. Meyer moved to Homosassa in 2015 from Bluffton, and had been a resident of South Carolina for 43 years, including residence in Hilton Head. Doc's passions in his life were fishing and being outdoors, horses and motorcycles. He was also a member of Crystal River Loyal Order of Moose #2013. In addition to his parents, Mr. Meyer was preceded in death by two brothers; Clarence "Bud" Meyer and Robert "Bobby" Meyer; son-in-law Kenneth Konstabel and brother-in-law Richard Solak. Doc is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Marie E. Meyer of Homosassa, FL; his five children: David Meyer (wife Anita), Stafford, VA; Laura Konstabel, East Aurora, NY; Patricia Radnoff (husband Dennis), Beaufort, SC; Donald Meyer (wife Cecilia), Hilton Head, SC and Pamela Corbitt (husband Randall), Beaufort, SC; twin sister Joyce Solak, Alleghany, NY: grandchildren Jacob (wife Ashley), Krystal Heaton (husband Jacob), Mallory, Marshall (wife Selena), Ainsley, Megan and Elizabeth and great grandchildren Aidan, Sawyer, Saylor, River, Roslyn, Evelyn, Nico and Cora. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, Homos-assa, Florida will be announced soon at

Milton J. "Doc" Meyer Milton J. "Doc" Meyer, 89, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Sun., March 1, 2020 at his home. A native of Water Valley, NY, he was born Oct. 17, 1930 to Clarence and Grace (Ahrens) Miller, one of four children. Doc, as he was known to everyone, was a frame carpenter by profession and was the former owner and operator of Meyer Framing, Inc. in Bluffton, SC. Mr. Meyer moved to Homosassa in 2015 from Bluffton, and had been a resident of South Carolina for 43 years, including residence in Hilton Head. Doc's passions in his life were fishing and being outdoors, horses and motorcycles. He was also a member of Crystal River Loyal Order of Moose #2013. In addition to his parents, Mr. Meyer was preceded in death by two brothers; Clarence "Bud" Meyer and Robert "Bobby" Meyer; son-in-law Kenneth Konstabel and brother-in-law Richard Solak. Doc is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Marie E. Meyer of Homosassa, FL; his five children: David Meyer (wife Anita), Stafford, VA; Laura Konstabel, East Aurora, NY; Patricia Radnoff (husband Dennis), Beaufort, SC; Donald Meyer (wife Cecilia), Hilton Head, SC and Pamela Corbitt (husband Randall), Beaufort, SC; twin sister Joyce Solak, Alleghany, NY: grandchildren Jacob (wife Ashley), Krystal Heaton (husband Jacob), Mallory, Marshall (wife Selena), Ainsley, Megan and Elizabeth and great grandchildren Aidan, Sawyer, Saylor, River, Roslyn, Evelyn, Nico and Cora. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, Homos-assa, Florida will be announced soon at www.wilderfuneral.com Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida. Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close