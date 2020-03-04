Milton J. "Doc" Meyer Milton J. "Doc" Meyer, 89, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Sun., March 1, 2020 at his home. A native of Water Valley, NY, he was born Oct. 17, 1930 to Clarence and Grace (Ahrens) Miller, one of four children. Doc, as he was known to everyone, was a frame carpenter by profession and was the former owner and operator of Meyer Framing, Inc. in Bluffton, SC. Mr. Meyer moved to Homosassa in 2015 from Bluffton, and had been a resident of South Carolina for 43 years, including residence in Hilton Head. Doc's passions in his life were fishing and being outdoors, horses and motorcycles. He was also a member of Crystal River Loyal Order of Moose #2013. In addition to his parents, Mr. Meyer was preceded in death by two brothers; Clarence "Bud" Meyer and Robert "Bobby" Meyer; son-in-law Kenneth Konstabel and brother-in-law Richard Solak. Doc is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Marie E. Meyer of Homosassa, FL; his five children: David Meyer (wife Anita), Stafford, VA; Laura Konstabel, East Aurora, NY; Patricia Radnoff (husband Dennis), Beaufort, SC; Donald Meyer (wife Cecilia), Hilton Head, SC and Pamela Corbitt (husband Randall), Beaufort, SC; twin sister Joyce Solak, Alleghany, NY: grandchildren Jacob (wife Ashley), Krystal Heaton (husband Jacob), Mallory, Marshall (wife Selena), Ainsley, Megan and Elizabeth and great grandchildren Aidan, Sawyer, Saylor, River, Roslyn, Evelyn, Nico and Cora. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, Homos-assa, Florida will be announced soon at www.wilderfuneral.com Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida.
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 4, 2020