Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr Minda Castillejos Pereira. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Minda Castillejos Pereira Dr. Minda Castillejos Pereira, age 75, died May 29, 2019 at Hilton Head Hospital. Minda was a beloved wife, mother, matriarch, friend and doctor. Minda was born in La Union, Philippines, to Nemesio and Aniceta Castillejos. She studied medicine at University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines. Following graduation, she moved to the United States for internship and residency in Anesthesia at the University of Minnesota. In Minnesota, she met and married her husband, Dr. Xavier Pereira, where they raised two children, Isabel and Anthony. In addition to motherhood, she had a long and successful career as an Anesthesiologist at Unity and Mercy Hospitals. Outside of medicine, she enjoyed the simple gifts of life including family, gardening, and cooking. Her nurturing personality made her the center of family gatherings. She made long lasting friendships and impressed her friends with delicious food and beautiful orchids. Xavier and Minda retired to Hilton Head Island in 2006 and became part of a new community. Minda is survived by her husband, Xavier Pereira; her daughter and son-in-law, Isabel Pereira and Zack Crowley; her son, Anthony Pereira; her brother, Cesar Castillejos and family. She is preceded in death by her sister, Thelma Castillejos. Funeral services will be held at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church on June 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Volunteers in Medicine Clinic (

Dr. Minda Castillejos Pereira Dr. Minda Castillejos Pereira, age 75, died May 29, 2019 at Hilton Head Hospital. Minda was a beloved wife, mother, matriarch, friend and doctor. Minda was born in La Union, Philippines, to Nemesio and Aniceta Castillejos. She studied medicine at University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines. Following graduation, she moved to the United States for internship and residency in Anesthesia at the University of Minnesota. In Minnesota, she met and married her husband, Dr. Xavier Pereira, where they raised two children, Isabel and Anthony. In addition to motherhood, she had a long and successful career as an Anesthesiologist at Unity and Mercy Hospitals. Outside of medicine, she enjoyed the simple gifts of life including family, gardening, and cooking. Her nurturing personality made her the center of family gatherings. She made long lasting friendships and impressed her friends with delicious food and beautiful orchids. Xavier and Minda retired to Hilton Head Island in 2006 and became part of a new community. Minda is survived by her husband, Xavier Pereira; her daughter and son-in-law, Isabel Pereira and Zack Crowley; her son, Anthony Pereira; her brother, Cesar Castillejos and family. She is preceded in death by her sister, Thelma Castillejos. Funeral services will be held at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church on June 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Volunteers in Medicine Clinic ( vimclinic.org ). The Island Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close