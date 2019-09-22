Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mira Bradshaw. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mira Bradshaw In loving Memory of Mrs. Mira Bradshaw Mira Bradshaw, died suddenly on September 10th in her Port Royal home. Mira was a loving wife, devoted mother, loving sister and amazing friend to many. Mira was born in 1928, and grew up in Tel Aviv, Israel, the daughter of Genia (Goldenberg) and Itzhak Zivony. Her extraordinary talent as a dancer earned her a place in the Israeli National Ballet Corp at the tender age of 15 as well as modeling assignments and an acting contract with Metro Goldwyn Meyer Studios. However, her talents were needed elsewhere and she joined the British Army ENSA as well as serving in the Israeli Army. It was there that she met the love of her life, William Henry Bradshaw. They were married in Haifa, Israel in 1950 and then began an amazing "gypsy" vagabond life together that took them around the world, living in Rome, Paris, the St. Thomas Virgin Islands, Montreal, Canada, Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, and Miami, Florida, raising their daughter. Mira moved to Hilton Head in 1978 and she and Bill spent over 40 years on the beaches living on the island that she loved more than any other place in the world. Mira and Bill were married almost 70 years, until her passing. Mira was a certified athletic trainer and the only thing she loved more than walking the beaches with Bill was teaching water aerobics to countless residents of Port Royal Plantation and guests at the Weston Hotel as a member of their Athletic Training staff. Her ladies (and a few gentlemen in her classes) loved her! "Mira's Marvels" joined her at the Port Royal pool and every year they celebrated her dedication to them with a yearly luncheon that often featured singing, skits and poems to her tenacity and those orders like a drill sergeant. Her happiest times were either in the pool or working in her gardens, where she could make ANYTHING grow with abandon. Mira was an amazing, resilient and strong woman; Mira was simply in love with life. If you ever had the pleasure of spending a single moment in her presence, you were loved by her too. There were no strangers in her life, they were just people she hadn't gotten to know yet. Mira is survived by her husband Bill, currently residing in Hilton Head Island and her daughter: Dr. Dahlia (Bradshaw) Handman, and her husband Arthur L. Handman. Mira is also survived by numerous nephews and their families. A celebration of Mira's Life will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2:00 p.m., at the Port Royal Beach House in the Port Royal Plantation. To offer condolences and share memories, please go to The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

