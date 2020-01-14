Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam Corkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Miriam "Muggs" Corkins Muggs, 88, passed unexpectedly Jan. 8, 2020 at Canterfield of Bluffton. She was born in Danville, IL, daughter of John and Mildred Cassel. Muggs graduated from Kankakee High School in 1949 and married the love of her life, Paul Corkins, the next year. They recently celebrated their 69 th wedding anniversary. She was predeceased by two infant daughters Rhonda Sue (1958), Lisa Miriam (1963), and daughter Sandra Dawson (2018). Surviving in addition to her husband, Paul, are her daughter Paula Storey (Steve) Beaufort, son-in-law Rick Dawson, Morocco, IN, grandson John (Gretchen) Crown Point, IN, granddaughter Carla, Morocco, IN, and great grandchildren Lucy, Jack, and Ellie. A service of remembrance will be held at the Sea Island Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Sea Island Presbyterian Church. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

