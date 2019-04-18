Miriam R. Bush Miriam R. Bush, Hilton Head Plantation, writer and editor, spent 33 years in the newspaper business, working on the staffs of dailies in Maine, New Jersey and Florida. She was also in public relations for several years at the University of Florida and New York University. She was an associate editor of the Asbury Park (NJ) Press when she retired in 1982. Miriam was born in 1925 in Trenton, NJ. She graduated from Georgian Court College and studied at the Graduate Schools of the University of Florida and NYU. During the 1990s she owned and operated Senior Press, Hilton Head Island. It specialized in novels by those over 50 who had never had a book published. She was a freelance writer for various newspapers and periodicals and the author of "Red Gold", a book set in the North Carolina Mountains where she lived on Beech Mountain every summer. She and her husband, the late Eugene A. Bush, were part-time residents of Hilton Head from 1975 until 1986 when they moved here permanently. She was a tennis player for over 50 years and recently served as a volunteer at the Friends of the Hilton Head Library Bookstore. Miriam is survived by nephew Scott Deming, of Butler, TN. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made in Miriam's name to the Hilton Head Humane Association or Friends of the Hilton Head Library. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 18, 2019