Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam R. Bush. View Sign



Miriam R. Bush Miriam R. Bush, Hilton Head Plantation, writer and editor, spent 33 years in the newspaper business, working on the staffs of dailies in Maine, New Jersey and Florida. She was also in public relations for several years at the University of Florida and New York University. She was an associate editor of the Asbury Park (NJ) Press when she retired in 1982. Miriam was born in 1925 in Trenton, NJ. She graduated from Georgian Court College and studied at the Graduate Schools of the University of Florida and NYU. During the 1990s she owned and operated Senior Press, Hilton Head Island. It specialized in novels by those over 50 who had never had a book published. She was a freelance writer for various newspapers and periodicals and the author of "Red Gold", a book set in the North Carolina Mountains where she lived on Beech Mountain every summer. She and her husband, the late Eugene A. Bush, were part-time residents of Hilton Head from 1975 until 1986 when they moved here permanently. She was a tennis player for over 50 years and recently served as a volunteer at the Friends of the Hilton Head Library Bookstore. Miriam is survived by nephew Scott Deming, of Butler, TN. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made in Miriam's name to the Hilton Head Humane Association or Friends of the Hilton Head Library. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close