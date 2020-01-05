Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monethel Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Monethel Wilson Monethel Wilson "Dimples" passed away December 30, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Charlesetta Wilson-Glover. Born in Beaufort, SC, Dimples was educated in the Beaufort school system and in New York City public school. She graduated from the Beaufort Public School Adult Education Program. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and many other Health Care professions from the east coast to the west coast. Dimples was known for her love, kindness and generosity for everyone. She was devoted and passionate about caregiving and being an advocate for senior citizens. She was caring for those who needed her even throughout her own health challenges. She is survived by her spouse, Charlie Wilson, two daughters, Charlesetta and Monetta, one son, Nehemiah, seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.

