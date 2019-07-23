Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monte F. Huebsch Jr.. View Sign Service Information ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME 611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY Beaufort , SC 29906-9070 (843)-524-7144 Send Flowers Obituary

Monte F. Huebsch Monte F. Huebsch, Jr., 91, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the memory care unit of The Retreat at Lady's Island, SC. Monte was born March 16, 1928 to Monte F. and Edna (Rilling) Huebsch, Sr. in Milwaukee, WI. Monte attended Dartmouth College and the University of Grenoble, France before joining Huebsch Manufacturing, the family laundry machinery business in Milwaukee, WI. During this time, Monte married Patricia (Bilty) Huebsch with whom he had two children, daughter Heidi and son Monte III. Tennis and skiing were athletic pursuits that Monte joyfully shared with his family. He and Patricia later divorced. The sale of the family business resulted in a move and career change where Monte became President of the Cincinnati Better Business Bureau, Inc. It was in Cincinnati that he met and married the love of his life Ruth (Lawrence) Huebsch. Upon his retirement, they shared many wonderful years with incredible friends on Dataw Island, SC. A 90 th birthday party among friends and family was simply the best. Monte was preceded in death by his parents and sister Helen. He is survived by his beloved wife Ruth, daughter Heidi (Terry) Anderson and son Monte Huebsch III, granddaughter Lucia (Kyle) Weathers, grandson Nicholas (Shraddha) Anderson, grandson Alex Huebsch, great-granddaughters Madilyn and Noelle Weathers; through marriage, daughters Margaret (Bill) Stricker, Jean (Brian) Miller, granddaughters Kristi (J.B.) Tanner, Meredith Stricker, Lila Miller, grandsons Isaac and Ben Miller, great grandchildren Bryce and Emory Tanner. On two memorable occasions Ruth and Monte brought all the extended family together from around the world for weeklong stays at the ocean. These multi generational gatherings were a treasure. The family would like to thank two special women who provided exceptional in-home care to Monte: Ruthie Johnson and Nancy Kidd. The Retreat at Lady's Island along with Agape Hospice capably provided around-the-clock care during the last year of Monte's life. A memorial service will be held at Sea Island Presbyterian Church, 81 Lady's Island Dr., Lady's Island, SC 29907 on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a celebration of life for friends and family immediately following at the Tabby Room of The Dataw Island Club. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in the name of Monte Huebsch to Agape Hospice, Sea Island Presbyterian Church, Lady's Island, SC or a . Anderson Funeral Home of Beaufort is handling the arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook, or express online condolences, visit us at

