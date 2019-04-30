Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M.S.W. Helen A. Hilton M.Ed.. View Sign Service Information McLean Funeral Directors 700 South New Hope Road Gastonia , NC 28054 (704)-865-3451 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen A. Hilton M.Ed., M.S.W. Gastonia, NC Helen Ann Hilton, 90, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Born in W. Lafayette, IN on December 29, 1928, Helen was the daughter of the late James Harold Hilton and Lois Baker Hilton. Helen received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and a master's degree in Social Work from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as well as a master's degree in Education from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She received certification from the AAWCJC Leaders Program and the National Institute for Leadership Development. Helen's career in Counseling started at Gaston College in 1971. In 1982, she left Gaston College to become the Director of Special Projects and Coordinator of Community Services Programs at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville, NC. While at Southeastern, she successfully obtained grants through creative writing. She retired from Southeastern in 1997. Helen counseled privately in Wilmington, NC, was a consultant in the field of Social Work for Columbus County Home Health and served as a social worker for Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Columbus, Brunswick and New Hanover Counties. A member of First Presbyterian Church in Gastonia, Helen was actively involved with the Women's Circle, Presbyterian Women, the Seekers Sunday school class and the Carillon group. She enjoyed playing the piano, cooking, sewing and golf. Helen was a member of P.E.O. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her daughters, Jean Bryant and Anne Bryant Stuart; grandson, Baker Stuart; sister, Elinor Thomas; step-mother, Helen LeBaron Hilton. Survivors include her sons, Richard "Rick" Bryant of Fayetteville, and Todd Bryant and wife, Carrie of Mt. Holly; daughter, Jane Bryant Hendricks and husband, Bill of Beaufort, SC; granddaughters, Nora Bryant and Lexie Stuart; brother, Jim Hilton of Columbia, SC. Family and friends of Helen Hilton are invited to attend her memorial service beginning at 1:30 PM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia. The Rev. Lauren Sease Vanacore, Dr. Cindy Benz and Pastor John Stanley will officiate. The family will receive friends in the church parlor immediately following the service. A service of committal will be held privately for family at Gaston Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the Hilton family online at

Helen A. Hilton M.Ed., M.S.W. Gastonia, NC Helen Ann Hilton, 90, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Born in W. Lafayette, IN on December 29, 1928, Helen was the daughter of the late James Harold Hilton and Lois Baker Hilton. Helen received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and a master's degree in Social Work from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as well as a master's degree in Education from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She received certification from the AAWCJC Leaders Program and the National Institute for Leadership Development. Helen's career in Counseling started at Gaston College in 1971. In 1982, she left Gaston College to become the Director of Special Projects and Coordinator of Community Services Programs at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville, NC. While at Southeastern, she successfully obtained grants through creative writing. She retired from Southeastern in 1997. Helen counseled privately in Wilmington, NC, was a consultant in the field of Social Work for Columbus County Home Health and served as a social worker for Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Columbus, Brunswick and New Hanover Counties. A member of First Presbyterian Church in Gastonia, Helen was actively involved with the Women's Circle, Presbyterian Women, the Seekers Sunday school class and the Carillon group. She enjoyed playing the piano, cooking, sewing and golf. Helen was a member of P.E.O. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her daughters, Jean Bryant and Anne Bryant Stuart; grandson, Baker Stuart; sister, Elinor Thomas; step-mother, Helen LeBaron Hilton. Survivors include her sons, Richard "Rick" Bryant of Fayetteville, and Todd Bryant and wife, Carrie of Mt. Holly; daughter, Jane Bryant Hendricks and husband, Bill of Beaufort, SC; granddaughters, Nora Bryant and Lexie Stuart; brother, Jim Hilton of Columbia, SC. Family and friends of Helen Hilton are invited to attend her memorial service beginning at 1:30 PM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia. The Rev. Lauren Sease Vanacore, Dr. Cindy Benz and Pastor John Stanley will officiate. The family will receive friends in the church parlor immediately following the service. A service of committal will be held privately for family at Gaston Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the Hilton family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com The Hilton family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Helen be sent to the Helen Hilton Scholarship Fund at Southeastern Community College, 4564 Chadbourn Highway, P.O. Box 151, Whiteville, NC 28472. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Hilton family. Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close