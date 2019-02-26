Myra Hewitt Baker Myra Hewitt Baker, 90 of Seneca entered her heavenly home on February 25th, 2019. She will be remembered by her beautiful, giving heart. Originally from Rock Hill, SC Mrs. Baker was the wife of the late Mr. Lawrence Patrick Baker, Sr. They were happily married for 53 years. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Rupert Hewitt. Ms. Baker was an active member of Utica Baptist Church. She retired from J.P. Stevens in Clemson, SC. Ms. Baker is survived by her only child, Lawrence Patrick Baker, Jr. and his wife, Heather Ashmore Baker of Hardeeville, SC, nieces; Margaret Hewitt of York, SC and Brenda (Haden) Hamilton of Myrtle Beach, SC and nephews; Steve (MaryDell) Hartsell of Townville, SC and Jimmy (Lucy) Hewitt of Matthews, NC. Visitation will be 2:00pm at Brown-Oglesby Funeral Home on Tuesday Feb. 26th, 2019 to pay respects to Ms. Baker. Immediately followed by a Graveside Service at Oconee Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to the building fund at Utica Baptist Church, 4056 Wells Highway, Seneca, SC 29678 or uticabaptist.com Brown-Oglesby of Seneca is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 26, 2019