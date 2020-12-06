Myrtis WilsonOctober 28, 1927 - December 2, 2020Jackson, Tennessee - Ethel Myrtis (Hodges) Wilson, age 93, passed peacefully to be with our Lord on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Northbrooke Healthcare in Jackson, TN.Myrtis was born in Beaufort at home on Duke Street on October 28, 1927, the daughter of Walter and Leila Hodges She graduated from Beaufort High School in 1945. During her high school years, she worked at Schein's Dept Store selling uniforms and supplies to the military. At the end of the war years, she was also a volunteer hostess at the USO Club in Beaufort. She began her career as a Hairdresser at the age of 19 and established Myrt's Beauty Shop in 1948 in the kitchen of an apartment over Fischer's Store next to Coastal Chevrolet. Later she moved the shop to the corner of King and Carteret where the shop operated until moving from Beaufort in 1975. Myrtis was a member of the Baptist Church of Beaufort and was married in the church on January 4, 1948.She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Al Wilson of Jackson, TN; two daughters, Sandra (Mark) Alexander of Bartlett, TN; Carolyn Stuart of Jackson, TN; two sons, Ken (Ouida) Wilson of Dacula, GA; James (Mary Beth) Wilson of Jackson, TN; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers and two sisters.SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Monday, December 7, 2020, from 10 A.M. to 12:00 Noon at Arrington Funeral Directors. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Ridgecrest Cemetery with Dr. Justin Wainscott officiating. Webcasting of the visitation will be available through the following link:Social Distancing and Masks are to be observed for the visitation and service.Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305 731-668-1111