Myrtle McAlhaney Smith Myrtle McAlhaney Smith, 90, of Beaufort, died Monday, January 06, 2020 at River Oaks Residential Care, Port Royal, SC. Mrs. Smith was born in Varnville; a daughter of the late Robert Lee and Marjorie McAlhaney. She was a member of the Eastern Star and The Baptist Church of Beaufort. She was retired from MCAS after 59 1/2 years of service. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Callis Smith and son in law James Gallion and her brothers and sisters Mrs. Smith is survived by two daughters, Judith Smith Blankenship (Steve) and Melanie Smith Gallion; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 09, 2020 at Copeland Funeral Service. A funeral from Mrs. Smith will be held 11:00a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 at The Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow in Beaufort Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the or the Gideon Bible. Please share your thoughts and stories about Mrs. Smith by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 8, 2020