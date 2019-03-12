Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nan Carter Sadler. View Sign

Nan Carter Sadler Nan Carter Sadler, 77, of St. Helena Island, died Thursday March 7, 2019 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. She was born in Passaic, New Jersey, March 7, 1941, daughter of the late Creed and Mary Virginia Fulton Carter, Jr. She was married to Robert Alexander Sadler, III, on December 31, 1959. Nan graduated from Moravian Seminary in Bethlehem, PA and attended Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Nan rode horses most of her life showing Hunters & Jumpers throughout the East Coast. She was affiliated with American Horseshow Association, Pennsylvania Horse Breeders Association, Pennsylvania Jumper Association and Penn-Jersey Horse Association. Mrs. Sadler was owner of Car Nan Sa Farms (Riding Academy) were she was an instructor & judge. She was also a riding instructor at Swain School and Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pa. While still in Pennsylvania she was Organizer and Chairman Jr. Women's Committee of the Allentown Symphony and Symphony Ball Chairman 1967 & 1968, Den Mother & Den Leader Coach Cub Scouts, V.P. & President of Swain School PTA, Allentown, Pa., Charter Member and Sustainer of the Allentown Art Museum, Board member of the Arthritis and Rheumatism Society of the Lehigh Valley, Past Commander of the Delhigh Power Squadron, Allentown, Pa., Member of Allentown Women's Heart Board and Member of the Lehigh County Historical Guild. Nan was a member of Dataw Island Garden Club -Chairman National Cemetery Project and Chairman Christmas Luminary Night 2011 & 2012, member of Dataw Island Historical Society, member Daughter of the American Revolution Thomas Heyward Jr. Chapter, Beaufort, S.C. and member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Nan is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Robert A. Sadler III, her daughter-in-law Sheri Sadler, four grandchildren: Creed Carter Sadler, Jr. & wife Jessica, Robert John Sadler & wife Sarah, Daniel Alexander Sadler and Lauren Elizabeth Sadler, her great grandchildren, Creed Carter Sadler III, Aryanna Rose Boyer, Vera Sadler, Jackson Clark and Gavin Hendricks. She was preceded in death by her son Creed Carter Sadler. Nan also leaves behind her loving dogs Teddy & Prince William "Willie" of Dataw. A Memorial Service will be held at St John's Lutheran Church on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 1576 Lady's Island Drive, Beaufort, SC 29907. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

Nan Carter Sadler Nan Carter Sadler, 77, of St. Helena Island, died Thursday March 7, 2019 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. She was born in Passaic, New Jersey, March 7, 1941, daughter of the late Creed and Mary Virginia Fulton Carter, Jr. She was married to Robert Alexander Sadler, III, on December 31, 1959. Nan graduated from Moravian Seminary in Bethlehem, PA and attended Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Nan rode horses most of her life showing Hunters & Jumpers throughout the East Coast. She was affiliated with American Horseshow Association, Pennsylvania Horse Breeders Association, Pennsylvania Jumper Association and Penn-Jersey Horse Association. Mrs. Sadler was owner of Car Nan Sa Farms (Riding Academy) were she was an instructor & judge. She was also a riding instructor at Swain School and Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pa. While still in Pennsylvania she was Organizer and Chairman Jr. Women's Committee of the Allentown Symphony and Symphony Ball Chairman 1967 & 1968, Den Mother & Den Leader Coach Cub Scouts, V.P. & President of Swain School PTA, Allentown, Pa., Charter Member and Sustainer of the Allentown Art Museum, Board member of the Arthritis and Rheumatism Society of the Lehigh Valley, Past Commander of the Delhigh Power Squadron, Allentown, Pa., Member of Allentown Women's Heart Board and Member of the Lehigh County Historical Guild. Nan was a member of Dataw Island Garden Club -Chairman National Cemetery Project and Chairman Christmas Luminary Night 2011 & 2012, member of Dataw Island Historical Society, member Daughter of the American Revolution Thomas Heyward Jr. Chapter, Beaufort, S.C. and member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Nan is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Robert A. Sadler III, her daughter-in-law Sheri Sadler, four grandchildren: Creed Carter Sadler, Jr. & wife Jessica, Robert John Sadler & wife Sarah, Daniel Alexander Sadler and Lauren Elizabeth Sadler, her great grandchildren, Creed Carter Sadler III, Aryanna Rose Boyer, Vera Sadler, Jackson Clark and Gavin Hendricks. She was preceded in death by her son Creed Carter Sadler. Nan also leaves behind her loving dogs Teddy & Prince William "Willie" of Dataw. A Memorial Service will be held at St John's Lutheran Church on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 1576 Lady's Island Drive, Beaufort, SC 29907. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. Funeral Home ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME

611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY

Beaufort , SC 29906-9070

(843) 524-7144 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close