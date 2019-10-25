Nancy A. Rathke Webster, NY: October 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bob; children, Tracy (Chris) Wygal, Kimberly Rathke, Bob (Kay) Rathke, Jr.; grandchildren, Kathleen and Daniel Wygal, Brenton and Patrick Rathke; sister, Joyce (Richard) Pagano; brother, Richard (Carol) Habes; several nieces and nephews. Nancy was a teacher at West Irondequoit for over 30 years. She enjoyed sailing, traveling and wintering in Hilton Head. She especially loved her time spent with her grandchildren. Services were held in Webster, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heritage Christian Services, 275 Kenneth Drive, Suite 100, Rochester, NY, 14623. To share a memory of Nancy or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 25, 2019