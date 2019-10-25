Nancy A. Rathke

Guest Book
  • "Dear Rathke Family, Sending my condolences to all of you. ..."
    - Sarah Reddy
  • "Not only was she my Aunt, i was honored to her as my..."
    - Jeanne Habes
  • "Over 50 years of friendship. Had many, many wonderful..."
    - Rose Barczak
  • "Blessings from the Curtiss family"
  • "Sorry for your loss! From the Truchoks"
    - Martin Truchok
Service Information
Anthony Funeral & Cremation Chapels
1031 Ridge Road
Webster, NY
14580
(585)-872-6380
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Anthony Funeral & Cremation Chapels
1031 Ridge Road
Webster, NY 14580
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Anthony Funeral & Cremation Chapels
1031 Ridge Road
Webster, NY 14580
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nancy A. Rathke Webster, NY: October 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bob; children, Tracy (Chris) Wygal, Kimberly Rathke, Bob (Kay) Rathke, Jr.; grandchildren, Kathleen and Daniel Wygal, Brenton and Patrick Rathke; sister, Joyce (Richard) Pagano; brother, Richard (Carol) Habes; several nieces and nephews. Nancy was a teacher at West Irondequoit for over 30 years. She enjoyed sailing, traveling and wintering in Hilton Head. She especially loved her time spent with her grandchildren. Services were held in Webster, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heritage Christian Services, 275 Kenneth Drive, Suite 100, Rochester, NY, 14623. To share a memory of Nancy or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.