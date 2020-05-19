Nancy Ann (Streeter) Meyer Following a 15 year battle with Alzheimer's disease, Nancy Meyer 78 went to her eternal rest on May 15, 2020 Born in Saginaw, Michigan, she was raised in Tampa Florida, where she grew up and attended high school and college. Graduating from the University of Tampa with a degree in Elementary Education, she taught 3rd grade students in Tampa for one year before marrying her husband, Ken and moving to Omaha Nebraska,, where she taught 5th grade as he completed his graduate work. They then settled in Ann Arbor Michigan where she became the proud mother of her son, Matthew Mark. Moving to Chappaqua NY in the time before he entered school, she became an accomplished artist, painter, and floral decorator. Later, Nancy became a certified Time Management Consultant with Sidetracked Home Executives for whom she conducted seminars around the country. After retiring from that position, she became a bridal consultant, helping prospective brides and their families achieve memorable celebrations within budgetary constraints. Upon retiring to Hilton Head, she was able to enjoy the beauty and serenity of the area prior to her illness. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Evelyn Streeter, and is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ken and their son Mark. It is with deep appreciation that the family wants to express thanks to the outstanding staff and management of Canterfield of Bluffton; and Crescent Hospice for the support they provided, and for the care and dignity with which they treated Nancy. Also, our deep appreciation to the pastoral staff and membership of Grace Community Church, as well to the Board of Directors, management, staff, men's support group and volunteers of Memory Matters, for their on-going counsel and support. In light of the current restrictions for assembly, a private funeral service will be held. A memorial celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date. In the interim, should you be so inclined, a contribution to Memory Matters 117 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head, SC 29926, or to your preferred charity, in Nancy's memory would be sincerely appreciated. www.Keithfuneral.com.
Published in The Island Packet on May 19, 2020.