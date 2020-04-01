Nancy Anne McDonald Nancy Anne (Shenk) McDonald was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on January 25, 1936. She was the youngest child of Helen (Early) and William Bryne Shenk. After a ten year arduous journey with Alzheimer's disease, she joined her parents on March 28, 2020. Nancy's parents and her brother, William B. Shenk, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 61 years; her six daughters, Kim (Larry) Cryan, Catherine, Mary Helen (Tom) Turner, Carol, Jill (Charlie) Sternburgh, Elizabeth (John) Bozich; her grandchildren, Jimmy, Rachel, Robert, Sara, Joey, Matt, Tanna, Tommy, Nancy, Jennifer, Meagan, Evan, Emily, Madison, Conner, and Ava; and her great-grandchildren, Amon, Robel, Caleb, and Everly. She is also survived by her oldest sibling, Mary Nichol Dodd. Nancy enjoyed many travel adventures with her sister while growing up. A private service was held on March 31, 2020. A memorial service is planned for August 2020. Those wishing to express condolences may consider a contribution to the or an organization of the donor's choice.

