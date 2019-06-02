Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Carter Russell. View Sign Service Information Island Funeral Home & Crematory 4 Cardinal Road Hilton Head Island , SC 29926 (843)-681-4400 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Carter Russell This world lost a very smart, classy lady on May 21, 2019 and she will be greatly missed by her small family and large circle of friends. Nancy was born June 15, 1933 in Rochester, NY to Lucile and James Carter. She attended local schools where her mother was a teacher, then graduated from Cornell University Hotel School in 1957. She married John Russell and spent several long winters in Watertown, NY, raising her daughter Diane. She moved back to Rochester in 1974 and became Controller of a fine-dining restaurant. The company convinced her to move to Atlanta 10 years later and she never looked north again. During her years in the South she worked for several different restaurants and hotels and fell in love with Hilton Head Island in the late 80s. In 1998, Nancy and her daughter opened a retail shop More Than Wine selling wine-related accessories along with interesting wines. The economy of the early 2000s did not allow them to continue this venture, but it was fun while it lasted. She has lived the past 2 years at Brookdale where she made many special friends who shared their love of music and art. She created beautiful knitted Afghans for anyone who asked and loved challenging puzzles, Scrabble and every new book at the library. She was preceded in death by her brother Dr James Carter and she is survived by her daughter Diane and son-in-law, Chris Hardy. Nancy specifically asked for no services because she hated funerals so there will be a simple celebration of life on June 2 and a family burial in Skaneateles, NY later this summer. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Hilton Head Humane Society, P.O. Box 21790, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925, where she found many feline friends during her time on Hilton Head Island. Condolences may be expressed at

