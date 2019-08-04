Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Gene Dameron Hays. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Gene Dameron Hays Nancy Gene Dameron Hays was born on January 31, 1932, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to James Howard Dameron and Orella Milligan Robe Dameron. She was reborn into Eternal Life through her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 19, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Nancy is preceded in death by her father, mother, brother, James Holt Dameron and survived by her husband of 67 1/2 years, Harrison Lowe Hays, III, for whom she was and forever will be his dear wife and best friend. Together they had three children, Harrison Lowe "Hal" Hays, IV (Cecilie), Teresa Lynne Hays Lauro (Michael), Lisa Jane Hays Marsh, eight grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister Jane Ann Dameron Slocum of Williston, ND, cousin Carol Robe Collins, of Tulsa, OK, brother-in-law Richard "Dick" Hays (Meg) of Tulsa, OK, sister-in-law Kathleen Lu "Kathy" Roselius of Ft. Collins, CO, and many wonderful friends. Nancy worked in physician office administrations in Rhode Island and Grand Rapids, MI. Nancy was an active member and committee chair of Junior League in Toledo, OH, Wichita, KS, Providence, RI, and a sustainer in Hilton Head Island, SC; a member of DAR, a Docent at the Museums of Art in Toledo, OH, and Wichita, KS, a member, Deacon and volunteer at First Presbyterian Church, Hilton Head Island, SC, a volunteer at The Heritage, at Deep Well and Bargain Box in Hilton Head Island, SC, and a member of Hilton Head Plantation's Women's Club. Nancy deeply loved nurturing her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, traveling, biking, playing bridge and games, dining with friends, reading, and being a loving, supportive partner to her loving and appreciative husband. Nancy's husband and family express their gratitude to the Pastors and supportive members of First Presbyterian Church, Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, Memory Matters, dear friends and caring neighbors for their many thoughtful actions during the past years and, especially the last few weeks of her preparation for Eternal Life. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts to the Nancy A. Duvall Counseling Scholarship Fund, c/o Jan Smith, Memory Matters, PO Box 22330, Hilton Head Island SC 29925, Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, PO Box 3827, Bluffton SC 29910, or First Presbyterian Church, add on memo line: Douglas K. Fletcher Scholarship Fund, 540 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928 will be appreciated. A Celebration of Life service will be held August 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church, 540 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island. A reception in the church Gathering Space will immediately follow. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

